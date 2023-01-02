What did you learn from Vikings or Packers in Week 17? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what did you learn from the Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packers from their Week 17 matchup.
Bobby Wagner pointed to the run defense as one of the Rams' biggest issues against the Chargers
The Saints beat the Eagles, but they need five other games to go their way to reach the playoffs. It starts with the Vikings beating the Packers on Sunday afternoon:
Bears rookie LT Braxton Jones was hard on himself after struggling vs. Lions. "I’ve got to keep Justin (Fields) up, it’s plain and simple.”
#Bills' Josh Allen sits down for funny, candid Barstool interview (video):
The Giants clinched a playoff spot with Sunday’s blowout of the Colts and their Week 18 result will have no bearing on where they play in the postseason. Whether they win, lose or tie the Eagles, the Giants will be the No. 6 seed in the NFC and they will play on the road against [more]
With such a vast difference in NFL playoff scenarios, the Philadelphia Eagles are backed into a corner with quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The NFL playoff picture is far from finalized. Here are the AFC and NFC clinching scenarios for Week 18.
San Francisco, which started the season 3-4, now is one of three teams with a chance to securethe NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week.
There's a lot to be decided in Week 18.
Brady and Mike Evans were the stars on Sunday. But Camarda played a strong supporting role with the division on the line.
Chase Claypool boiled over during the Bears' blowout loss to the Lions. Justin Fields went right to him to calm him down. His message to the wide receiver showed impressive leadership for a second-year signal-caller.
Carson Wentz had an interception-filled Sunday, which was predictable.
The New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Here's how they can punch their ticket to the postseason in Week 18, plus a look at the updated AFC standings.
Some takeaways from a thriller of a 49ers win in Las Vegas:
Philadelphia still a win shy of home-field advantage and bye. Green Bay needs Week 18 win to qualify. Bills-Bengals Monday nighter has major implications.
The Browns will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale next Sunday, with the Steelers having a chance to go to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Vikings went into Lambeau Field on Sunday trying to get a win and to stay healthy. Neither quest panned out. The Vikings were walloped 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers and lost two starting offensive linemen for the game in the first quarter with injuries. Right tackle Brian O’Neill, a 2021 Pro Bowl selection, injured his calf, and center Austin Schottmann, who started his ...
Two playoff teams in the AFC are still to be determined heading into Week 18. The simple explanation: If the Patriots beat the Bills on Sunday, New England is the final AFC wild card team. And the winner of Saturday’s Jaguars-Titans game wins the AFC South. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Steelers can still make the [more]
Foles was able to walk to the sideline before leaving the field on a cart.
The 49ers, behind Christian McCaffrey, survived an overtime thriller against the Las Vegas Raiders to secure their ninth consecutive win.