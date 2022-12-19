What did we learn from Bills win vs. Dolphins? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what did we learn from the Buffalo Bills win vs. the Miami Dolphins from Week 15.
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson said going against Eagles WR A.J. Brown was one "heck of a battle."
We may have seen the last of Jonathan Taylor in 2022.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the ground but no flag was to be seen.
After winning the NFC West, where do the San Francisco 49ers stand among the NFL's elite?
Plenty of blame for the Dallas Cowboys for their loss in Jacksonville, starting with the head coach
Week 15 in the NFL has been full of awful officiating decisions. Here are the three games that were most affected by those mistakes.
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step in his career on Sunday.
Long before the Cowboys lost to the Jaguars in overtime on Sunday, they lost linebacker Leighton Vander Esch to an all too familiar injury. Vander Esch had to leave the game with a neck injury and he carried a long history of neck issues into the game. In his postgame press conference, Cowboys head coach [more]
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
With 39 seconds remaining in Saturday night’s game and the score tied 29-29, Bills running back Devin Singletary took a handoff up the middle at the Dolphins’ 11-yard line, ran toward the end zone, and then purposely stopped and fell down at the 4-yard line. After the game, Bills coach Sean McDermott praised Singletary for [more]
The penalty by Marcus Allen was as bad as it gets.
Coach Kyle Shanahan believes Nick Bosa's reaction to the controversial roughing-the-passer penalty he was called for Thursday night says a lot about the 49ers' star pass rusher.
New York Giants OL Jon Feliciano would like a word with everyone who is now concerned with the NFL's atrocious officiating.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Hear from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady following Sunday's 34-23 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr's 30-yard 'touchdown pass' to Keelan Cole was a great play. However, it was not actually a touchdown pass.
The Jets were one play away from 8-6, but Jared Goff’s 50-yard fourth down touchdown pass with less than two minutes remaining broke their fans’ hearts and wrecked a spirited late-game fightback.
Here's where each team stands going into Week 16.
Brock Wright scored a 51-yard catch-and-run TD on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 to play as the Detroit Lions beat the New York Jets, 20-17.