What did you learn from Bills win over Chiefs? 'GMFB'
The "GMFB" crew discusses what did you learn from the Buffalo Bills win over the Kansas City Chiefs from Week 6.
The Dolphins had to make an in-game change at quarterback for the third straight game on Sunday and they wound up losing for the third straight week as well. It was Skylar Thompson who had to leave the game this time, which meant Teddy Bridgewater returned to action after being put in the concussion protocol [more]
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' improvement against the Cowboys on Sunday night showed just how far the 24-year-old signal-caller has come, Reuben Frank writes.
Third-string QB and former Western Kentucky University passer Bailey Zappe got his debut start in the Patriots' Week 5 win against the Lions.
Full highlights of the #Bills' 24-20 win over the #Chiefs:
Post-Game Reaction: What the Philadelphia Eagles are saying after a 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6
Rachad Wildgoose making the most of his opportunity.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Sunday’s loss to the Jets dropped the Packers to 3-3 and heightened concerns that the team’s offense is not coming together as hoped this season. Green Bay managed one touchdown in the 27-10 loss and wide receivers caught just 10 of the 28 completed passes thrown by Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love over the course [more]
Some of the NFL's star quarterbacks were contained as their teams suffered surprising losses in Week 6. Josh Schrock sorts through a league filled with parity in the latest power rankings.
Tom Brady entered a quarterback’s paradise when he arrived in Tampa Bay a couple of years ago. The Buccaneers had a domineering offensive line and arguably the best receivers in the NFL. Brady’s trusty tight end Rob Gronkowski even came out of retirement to play with him again.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is tough to take down. It's easier if you break the rules.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Here's a roundup of reaction from Patriots players and head coach Bill Belichick to Bailey Zappe's performance in New England's Week 6 win over the Browns.
The New York Giants defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, in Week 6 and here's some of what we learned from that win.
What led to DeVante Parker's heated sideline argument with Troy Brown? Our Phil Perry shared what he heard about the player-coach disagreement early in Patriots-Browns.
While the Bills and Chiefs have separated themselves as top AFC contenders, it's time to P-A-N-I-C in Green Bay.
Tom Brady attended Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's wedding Friday without wife Gisele Bündchen, and then lost his football game Sunday after not attending practice.
#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes walked reporters through his two interceptions after the Week 6 loss to the #Bills.