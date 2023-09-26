What did you learn from Bengals Week 3 'MNF' win vs. Rams? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" breaks down what did you learn from the Cincinnati Bengals Week 3 "Monday Night Football" win vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
The Bengals picked up a desperately needed win while their offense continued to struggle with an ailing Joe Burrow.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football's doubleheader game tonight.
A calf strain sustained in training camp has hobbled Burrow through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Burrow will play against the Rams despite a calf injury that's hobbled him through the first two weeks of the season.
Burrow's status moving forward from a lingering calf injury remains murky amid an 0-2 Bengals start.
It's still early, and the Bengals still may rebound to go on a deep playoff run like last season. But this year's version has had some alarming struggles, including in Sunday's home loss to the Ravens.
