Did LB Joe Schobert tell on the Steelers defense?

Sunday was another ugly performance by the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The biggest frustration for this group has been the poor tackling, especially in the run game. This isn’t a new problem and with no end in sight, you really have to wonder how a group of professionals can struggle with something so fundamental.

Maybe inside linebacker Joe Schobert gave us a clue. In the postgame press conference, Schobert was asked about the problem and he let it slip that maybe the defense needs to take practice seriously. Really? This is the casual drop Schobert makes nine games into the season?

Should we give Schobert the benefit of the doubt and not assume this means the defense isn’t taking practice seriously enough? Or do we look at the performance on the field and instead assume Schobert is telling on his team and this group isn’t doing all it can to prepare for games?

This discussion also brings in the coaches. Defensive coordinator Keith Butler and his assistants need to be held accountable for this group’s struggles as well.

