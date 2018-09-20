Did Lauri Markkanen just troll the Timberwolves and their current state of dysfunction?

The Timberwolves franchise is on the brink of exploding, and Lauri Markkanen couldn't help but have some fun with it all.

The NBA Almanac will forever say that Lauri Markkanen was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Officially, he was. NBA draft-night trades, for whatever reason, don't officially process until later in the night.

So on June 22, 2017, with the Timberwolves on the clock - though the trade between the Bulls and Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler had been agreed upon - they "selected" Markkanen.

The 7-foot Finnish sharpshooter walked across the stage to Adam Silver donning a Timberwolves hat, all the while knowing he was headed to Chicago.

Well, just 15 months later that same Timberwolves team is in a current state of dysfunction and it appears Markkanen is having some fun with it all.

To recap, Butler wants out of Minnesota (and prefers the Clippers, Nets or Knicks as a destination) before cashing in during free agency next summer.

Andrew Wiggins' brother took to Twitter shortly after to express how happy he was with a quote tweet that said "Hallelujah!"

Butler then posted a video on his Instagram of himself working out where, at the very end, he yells "Hallelujah!"

Stephen Jackson and Wiggins' brother then went at it on Instagram and, well, you get the picture. The Timberwolves franchise is in a state of panic and the whole thing could blow up in Tom Thibodeau's face.

And here's Lauri, trolling with the best of 'em through it all.