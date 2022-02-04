How did the last kicker drafted by each NFL team do as a rookie?

Evan sent

Evan McPherson has delivered big time as a rookie for the Cincinnati Bengals. All he does is hit game-winning kicks. And now he has the AFC North champs in the Super Bowl.

Arizona Cardinals

Bill Gramatica was chosen in 2001 out of South Florida in the fourth round. He made 16-of-20 field-goal attempts as a rookie and 25 of 25 PATs. Gramatica was out of football after 2004 when he was a Miami Dolphins

Atlanta Falcons

Matthew Bosher was chosen in the sixth round in 2011. He became a kickoff specialist and had 704 between 2011 and 2019.

Baltimore Ravens

Never … Justin Tucker was a free agent, a brilliant signing.

Buffalo Bills

A sixth-round pick out of Georgia Southern, Tyler Bass. As a rookie, he hit 28-of-34 field goals and 57-of-59 PATs. In 2021, 28-of-32 were good as were his 51 PATs.

Carolina Panthers

The seventh-round pick from Georgia Tech in 2017, Harrison Butker didn’t stick to kick with the Panthers. He managed to find a home with the Kansas City Chiefs, you think?

Chicago Bears

A sixth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2000, Paul Edinger hit 21-of-27 field goals. He was perfect on 21 PATs. Edinger never missed a PAT in his six-year career, hitting 164.

Cincinnati Bengals

Evan McPherson hit on 28-of-33 field goals in the regular season after being drafted out of Florida. He’s done fairly well for himself in the postseason.

Cleveland Browns

Austin Seibert came out of Oklahoma in 2019, a fifth-rounder. He hit on 25-of-29 field goals as a rookie. He hit 30-of-35 PATs. He was on to the Bengals in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys

In 2009, the Cowboys picked David Buehler in the fifth round out of USC. He kicked off as a rookie and actually was the field-goal kicker in 2010. Buehler hit 24-of-32 in 2010.

Denver Broncos

Out of Northern Arizona, the Broncos took Paul Ernster in the seventh round in 2005. He was a kicker until his senior year. Then he became a punter. So, we will track back to 1993 when Jason Elam was drafted in the third round from Hawaii.

Detroit Lions

Nate Freese, a seventh-rounder from Boston College, played in three games in 2014. He missed 4-of-7 attempts.

Green Bay Packers

Mason Crosby came from Colorado in the sixth round in 2007. He still is their kicker. Crosby hit 31-of-39 field goals as a rookie.

Houston Texans

As a fifth-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2012, Randy Bullock connected on 26-of-35 field goals.

Indianapolis Colts

In 2009, seventh-round selection Pat McAfee out of West Virginia kicked off 80 times.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Louisiana Tech product Josh Scobee was taken in the fifth round in 2004. He hit on all 21 PATs and missed 7-of-31 field goal attempts.

Kansas City Chiefs

Ryan Succop was Mr. Irrelevant, taken as the last pick in the seventh round in 2009. As a rookie, he hit 25-of-29 field goals and all 29 PATs.

Las Vegas Raiders

A rare kicker as a first-round pick, the Raiders grabbed Sebastian Janikowski from Florida State in 2000. He hit 22-of-32 field goals and all 46 extra points. Janikowski went on to a long career.

Los Angeles Chargers

In 2006, the Chargers chose Kurt Smith in the sixth round out of Virginia. He didn’t make the team or have any NFL stats.

Los Angeles Rams

The year was 2020 and the Rams plucked Sam Sloman from Miami of Ohio. He played in seven games for LA, hitting 8-of-11 field goals before turning up in Tennessee.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins found a good one with Jason Sanders, a 2018 seventh-round pick out of New Mexico. He hit 18-of-20 field goals and 35-of-36 PATs as a rookie.

Minnesota Vikings

In 2018, the Minnesota Vikings chose Daniel Carlson in the fifth round out of Auburn. He made 17-of-21 field goals as a rookie overall, the time spent with Minnesota and Oakland.

New England Patriots

Justin Rohrwasser was drafted by New England in 2020 out of Marshall in the fifth round. He has no NFL stats.

New York Giants

John Markham was a fifth-round pick in 2001 out of Vanderbilt. No stats.

New York Jets

Mike Nugent became a New York Jet in 2005 after being chosen in the second round out of Ohio State. As a rookie, he hit 22-of-28 field goals He connected on all 24 PATs.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles drafted Alex Henery out of Nebraska in the fourth round in 2011. He hit 24-of-27 field goals and 46-of-46 PATs in his rookie season.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Kris Brown was drafted by the Steelers in 1999 out of Nebraska. He hit 25-of-29 field goals and 30-of-31 PATs in 1999.

San Francisco 49ers

Jeff Chandler went to Miami and in 2002 the 49ers grabbed him in the fourth round. Chandler kicked in six games, going 8-for-12 on field goals and 14-of-14 on PATs.

Seattle Seahawks

Brandon Coutu was a seventh-round pick by the Seahawks in 2008. Somehow, he had no stats until 2011 when he played one game for the Bills, hitting 3 PATs, missing his lone field-goal attempt.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers’ Matt Gay is going to the Super Bowl as a Ram. He was picked in the fifth round in 2019 out of Utah. As a rookie with TB, he hit 27-of-35 field goals and 43-of-48 PATs.

Tennessee Titans

In 1992, the Houston Oilers drafted Joe Wood in the 12th round out of Air Force. No stats. That would mean the Tennesse Titans have not chosen a kicker in the draft … yet.

Washington Commanders

The Washington team drafted Zach Hocker out of Arkansas in the 2014 seventh round. He had no stats in 2014. In 2015, he played in 8 games for the Saints and Rams.

