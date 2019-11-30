Did Lamar Jackson just have the best month a QB has ever had?

Some follicly-blessed folks refer to this month as No-Shave November. For Lamar Jackson in 2019, it was more like No Loss November.

Jackson's Monday night demolition of the Los Angeles Rams put the finishing touches on one of the most statistically-impressive months a quarterback has enjoyed in NFL history. He completed 64-of-84 pass attempts (76.2%, 2nd-highest November mark of all-time) for 777 yards, good for 9.25 yards/attempt (9th all-time in November).

Jackson tossed a league-high 13 passing touchdowns, ran for three more, and recorded zero interceptions. He tied Aaron Rodgers for the most touchdowns without a pick in NFL history in a single November. His passer rating was 143.7 (3rd-highest in any full month in NFL history). And oh by the way, he also rushed for 300 yards.

Lamar Jackson's November:

* Registered a QBR of 97.1, the highest QBR ever for a month since the stat was established in 2006

* Accounted for 16 TD, the most ever in a month without a single turnover, per @EliasSports

* Ravens went 4-0, outscoring opponents 172-46





— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 30, 2019

Every week it seems like Jackson is setting a new record for passing efficiency, all while maintaining his pace to shatter the all-time quarterback rushing record. Each game of the season has become the latest in a long line of coronations for the most exciting player in football.

Yates' tweet highlights what you may have already guessed; four straight weeks of record-setting production will lead to a record-setting month.

It's probably not the overall best month in NFL history, but it does have a compelling case as the best November ever. And it came against a difficult slate of defenses. The Patriots have been discussed as the next ‘85 Bears, ‘00 Ravens, ‘13 Seahawks legendary defense. The Texans and Rams each entered their matchup with the Ravens among the top five rushing defenses in the league.

And yet, Jackson treated them like Alabama football treats The Citadel. In true college fashion, Jackson sat out for nearly the entirety of three of the Ravens' fourth quarters this month, an unheard-of feat in the NFL.

The Ravens used November to catapult themselves from dark-horse contenders to prohibitive Super Bowl favorites. They dominated teams in ways never seen before.

There's not much else to say about what Lamar Jackson has done. There are only so many ways to gush about the defining player of the 2019 season.

As the schedule stays tough through December, there's only one thing left to ask: What can we expect for an encore?

