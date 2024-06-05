What did the Lakers offer for Kyrie Irving in 2023?

Back when the Los Angeles Lakers were stuck with Russell Westbrook after LeBron James pushed them to trade for him in 2021, they were seemingly desperate to get rid of him and get some value in return.

Their dream target was Kyrie Irving, who was seemingly disgruntled as a member of the Brooklyn Nets at the time. In the summer of 2022, the Lakers made an attempt to land him, but talks didn’t progress enough.

Months later, before the 2022-23 trade deadline, L.A. tried again to trade for Irving, and again it was rebuffed. The perennial All-Star was ultimately sent to the Dallas Mavericks, who will take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals beginning on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Los Angeles was not only offering Westbrook but also two future first-round draft picks.

“Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were one of several teams to aggressively pursue Irving leading up to the trade deadline before the Brooklyn Nets ultimately sent him to Dallas in a package that included Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected first-round pick in 2029 and two second-round picks,” wrote McMenamin. “The Lakers’ offer centered on Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks in 2027 and 2029, sources told ESPN.”

At the time, there were reports that executive Rob Pelinka was reluctant to offer two future first-round draft picks in a potential trade that would send out Westbrook while also greatly improving the team.

James said on a recent episode of his “Mind the Game” podcast that while he’s proud of Irving overcoming his checkered reputation to earn a shot at a second NBA championship, he’s mad he isn’t playing with the New Jersey native.

While some Lakers fans didn’t love the idea of trading for Irving months ago, many of them now likely wish that he and James would’ve reunited as members of the Purple and Gold.

