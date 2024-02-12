Advertisement

Did Kyle Shanahan’s overtime decision cost the 49ers a Super Bowl? | Sunday Night Blitz

Jason Fitz · Frank Schwab

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz & Frank Schwab discuss if head coach Kyle Shanahan really cost the San Francisco 49ers a Super Bowl victory with his overtime decision? Or if people have overlooked an important fact about the new overtime rules for the playoffs. Hear the full conversation on “Sunday Night Blitz” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.