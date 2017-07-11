Did you know there’s an All-Star parade? Apparently neither did Miami

MLB All-Star week is full of events. You have the Futures Game, the Home Run Derby, Workout Day and, evidently, the parade.

I wasn’t familiar with the parade and it looks like I’m not the only one. A procession of pickup trucks rolled down Biscayne Boulevard and there were tens—perhaps even dozens—of fans on hand to see it.

Here’s an overhead shot of the route before the parade began.

It didn’t fill in much once the players actually started rolling by.

As far as I can tell, the parade exists mostly as a product placement opportunity for Chevy. They probably would have liked to have more eyeballs on their trucks, though.