Did you know?

BBC

Bournemouth won 13 Premier League games in 2023-24, which is their joint-most in a campaign in the competition (level with 2018-19).

Dominic Solanke of Bournemouth celebrates with team-mates Justin Kluivert and Antoine Semenyo after he beats Jordan Pickford of Everton and scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Everton FC at Vitality Stadium on March 30, 2024
[Getty Images]