Did you know?

In Tuesday's defeat to Republic of Ireland, Dominik Szoboszlai created six chances, the most of any player on the pitch and the same amount as all of his Hungary team-mates combined.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.
At least two players who started for the USWNT over the past week will have to be cut for the Olympics. Might Alex Morgan or Rose Lavelle be on the roster bubble?
The Sky have broken their silence about the flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark, and they had a lot to say.
Only Kristine Lilly and Tiffany Roberts were younger when they scored for the USWNT.
McCaffrey will see his annual salary rise by $8 million.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.
In today's edition: The NBA Finals are set, the baseball team without a school, surfing in Tahiti, weekend watchlist, and more.
Jones won the race once as a driver and twice as an owner when Al Unser Sr. won in 1970 and 1971.
A decision has not been made as the Lakers have multiple steps remaining in their head-coaching search, per the report.
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Pat Knight is leaving a cushy NBA job to be the head coach at NAIA Marian University.
Mourning said that he's now cancer-free and urged men to undergo screening for the disease.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the season-ending injury to Ronald Acuña Jr. and where the Braves go from here, the Orioles mopping the White Sox and Birmingham–Southern College Panthers making the College World Series despite their school shutting down.
Being the center of the American sports universe isn’t new to Indianapolis. Making it personal — their teams, their tradition — is.
The Patriots have no intention of rushing Maye into a starting role before they believe he's ready.
Jake Mintz is joined by Russell Dorsey to talk about the historic integration of Negro League stats into the Major League record book. Later, Jake is joined by Bailey Freeman to discuss Angel Hernandez retiring & Craig Counsell’s return to Milwaukee.
Tucupita Marcano will never play major-league baseball again.
The Giants acquired Waller in a March 2023 trade.
Do the Nuggets or Timberwolves have what it takes to survive Game 7?