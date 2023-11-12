What did Kirk Ferentz say about Rutgers after No. 22 Iowa’s big win? (Nothing but respect)

It was a down-to-earth weekend for Rutgers football, who fell short at No. 22 Iowa on Saturday. In what was always going to be a tough and physical match-up, Rutgers simply got out-muscled against one of the Big Ten’s elite teams.

On Monday, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano made an observation that had he never left the program following the 2011 season, he could see his team at the same level as Iowa. A developmental program, Iowa recruits shrewdly and coaches their players up.

They have a pipeline of talent that is not unlike what Rutgers is rebuilding now in Schiano’s second stint with the Scarlet Knights.

Following Saturday’s game, a 22-0 win by Iowa, head coach Kirk Ferentz talked about the direction of Rutgers under Schiano.

“Nothing was easy out there today, and we had a lot of respect for Rutgers for obvious reasons, coming in with six wins, and they’ve been impressive watching them on tape,” Ferentz told reporters after the game. “As I mentioned on Tuesday, I think coach Schiano is really building a program over there. A lot of respect for them. Our guys played through some bumps during the course of the first half, left some opportunities out there. They kept playing, stayed focused. “I thought they were great at halftime, and certainly played probably our best second half of football since we got started.”

It was a tough game for Rutgers, as they managed just 127 yards of total offense.

With the win, Iowa improved to 8-2 (5-2 Big Ten) and won a share of the conference’s West Division. For Rutgers, they are now 6-4 (3-4 Big Ten) and have lost back-to-back games for the first time all season.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire