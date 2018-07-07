What did Kerr tell Cousins? Bob Myers 'always laughs at my free-agent pitches'

During the Warriors' Summer League victory on Friday night, Steve Kerr and DeMarcus Cousins sat next to each other courtside.

The eight-time NBA champion and four-time All-Star got an opportunity to talk to each other face-to-face about what next season will look like.

It wasn't the first time they looked at what lies ahead.

Before Cousins agreed to terms with the Warriors, he had a phone conversation with Kerr.

"That was a prerequisite," Kerr told Ethan Strauss of The Athletic. "I wanted to talk to him about how this was going to work and I told him a little bit about KD's transition into the team and how there is sacrifice involved, but the sacrifice is relative.

"It depends how you look at it. If you want to win, if you want to be part of a great team, is that really sacrificing?"

Clearly, Kerr's message resonated with the two-time Second-Team All-NBA big man.

"I'll do whatever it takes to help this team win," Cousins told reporters in Vegas on Friday. "Every NBA player's goal is to win the championship."

Everybody is saying the right things right now, but the truth is that this is probably not going to be a seamless transition.

There will be some bumps and it's not going to be easy. Kerr was honest about that with Cousins.

"Bob (Myers) laughs about this. He always laughs about this," Kerr told The Athletic. "I'm brutally honest with everybody so he always laughs at my free-agent pitches, but obviously free-agent pitches are a little different on this team.

"We're not going to change our identity, but we're going to add a dimension to our team that we haven't had and it's really exciting."

Yes it is...

