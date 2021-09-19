Did Kedon Slovis just lose the starting QB job at USC?

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
This week didn’t get off to a great start for one of the most historic programs in all of college football, as the USC Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton.

Early in Saturday night’s game against Washington State, they also lost starting quarterback Kedon Slovis to injury.

His replacement, Jaxson Dart, made the most of his chance to shine.

Dart threw four touchdown passes in relief of Slovis, leading the Trojans to a 45-14 win over the Cougars. He tossed a pair of interceptions, but completed 30 of his 46 pass attempts for 391 yards.

That might lead many to wonder why the Trojans would go back to Slovis, even if he’s fully healthy. After the game, interim head coach Donte Williams seemed to add fuel to that fire:

Coming into this year, Slovis was considered one of the better quarterback prospects in the 2020 NFL draft class, but it looks like he might have just lost his starting job just three weeks into the season.

