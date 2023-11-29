What did Kalen DeLoach do with the football he intercepted to seal FSU's win over Florida?

What happened to the football Kalen DeLoach intercepted to seal a victory for Florida State over rival Florida was supposed to be a secret.

At least, that's what his father - Rob DeLoach - thought.

Speaking to the media following Tuesday's practice ahead of the ACC Championship Game against No. 15 Louisville, Kalen revealed the secret.

"Right after I got off the bench, I am trying to find out what I am going to do [with the ball]," Kalen said. "And then I am looking at it, I go, OK, let me go give this to my pops.

"So I just ran over there and gave it to him because the last time I caught one, he didn't get to keep it. So this one, we got to keep this one.

"We ain't going to tell nobody though," Kalen added.

His comments were of course recorded by the media at his availability.

It was a video his dad watched and could only chuckle at later on.

"He had an interception the last time he played the game [in Gainesville] when Florida played," Rob told the Democrat. "He brought the ball over, he gave it to me and they made me throw it back. And then at Clemson he had to return and he looked at me, and I wanted the ball, but if he gave me the ball, they would probably throw a personal foul flag or something.

"So we kind of just played it off. And then he did an interview with ESPN and they asked him, 'If you ever get a chance to do it again, what would you do?'

"He said, 'I would give it to my pops.' So he held true to what he said he was going to do. I'm excited."

Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach (4) celebrates with defensive lineman Patrick Payton (11) after he intercepted a Florida pass late in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Kalen has two career interceptions. Both of them came in the Swamp.

However, the one in 2021 came in a losing effort. Saturday's interception sealed the victory and was meaningful for the redshirt senior, as it also helped preserve a perfect regular season.

"We'll get the team to sign the ball and then put it in a case," Rob said.

Staying loyal to FSU

A 4-star linebacker out of Islands High School in Savannah, Georgia, DeLoach committed to FSU over Clemson, LSU and others out of the 2019 recruiting class.

His first two seasons saw Willie Taggart fired and the hiring of current head coach Mike Norvell. Despite the struggles throughout the first two seasons under Norvell, DeLoach's faith in FSU never wavered.

After recording nine total tackles in his first two seasons, DeLoach has at least 63 in three straight seasons. This season he is tied for the team lead with Tatum Bethune with 63 tackles and is tied with defensive end Jared Verse with seven sacks.

He also forced and returned a fumble for a game-changing touchdown against Clemson to help keep the Seminoles in position for the ACC Championship Game at 8 p.m. Saturday against No. 15 Louisville.

"Loyalty is everything, As I've said in previous interviews, I've been married 28 years, so you're only going to get married one time," Rob said with a chuckle. "He's stuck to his guns, made some sacrifices and now it's starting to pay off."

Supporting the family

From left to right: Jalen DeLoach, Taylor DeLoach, Kalen DeLoach with their parents Ivy and Rob DeLoach after Kalen's FSU football team beat LSU on Sept. 3rd, 2023.

Kalen and Ron will be front and center of another FSU game this week before heading off to Charlotte. Both the brother and father will be in attendance for the Seminoles men's basketball matchup against Georgia at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

Jalen DeLoach - who transferred VCU to the Bulldogs - will have some fans from the wrong side.

"I'll be sitting front and center with Kalen and we'll be supporting Jalen as he comes down to Tallahassee to take on Florida State," Rob said.

Jalen has 4.7 points and 4.8 rebounds in 16 minutes per game in six games with Georgia. The Bulldogs are 3-3, while the Seminoles are 5-1 and coming off a Sunshine Slam Championship Game win over then-No. 18 Colorado.

Kalen showed enthusiasm when asked about watching his brother play.

"Everyone come to the Tucker Center Wednesday at 9:15, little bro is playing," Kalen said.

ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (12-0, 8-0 ACC) vs. No. 15 Louisville (10-2, 7-1)

When/where: 8 p.m., Saturday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

