Did Justin Fields make Kyle Shanahan tweak for second pro day?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dalton Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Did Fields make Shanahan tweak for his second pro day? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kyle Shanahan sure did look happy Wednesday at Justin Fields' second pro day, and for good reason. 

The Ohio State star quarterback again put on a show, this time in front of the 49ers' head coach, along with general manager John Lynch and QB coach Rich Scangarello. He aired it out with all eyes on him, showing off his rocket arm rolling to his left and firing balls down the field on the run. Fields also appears to have made a major tweaks to his mechanics that Shanahan might have had say in. 

Throughout his college career, Fields began his setup under center or in shotgun with his right foot forward and left foot back. But at his second pro day, his first with Shanahan and the 49ers' trio in person, he switched it up. This time, he put left foot forward and right foot back. 

Why is this significant? Quarterbacks starting with their right foot back is a Shanahan staple. 

The Twitter detective work pans out, too. When looking up Matt Ryan highlights from the 2014 season, you can see he starts with his left foot back. Shanahan then became Ryan's offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in the 2015 season and he switched to his right foot back. With Shanahan as Ryan's offensive coordinator, the Falcons QB was named the NFL's MVP for the 2016 season with the footwork change. 

Jimmy Garoppolo appears to have started with his right foot back as both a member of the New England Patriots and the 49ers. And for what it's worth, it looks like Alabama QB Mac Jones started with his left foot back at his second pro day, which Shanahan attended. 

I'm no QB guru, but beginning with your right foot back as a right-handed quarterback seems much easier to get set quicker and in your drop more efficiently.

The 49ers are in constant contact with Fields' QB coach, John Beck, who also happens to be Trey Lance's QB coach. Beck played for Shanahan when he was Washington's offensive coordinator in 2010 and 2011, and now has helped train Shanahan's possible quarterback of the future. When recently talking with NBC Sports' Peter King, Beck highlighted Fields' coachability and his desire to adapt. 

"There's been a lot of times where he's asked to come in and work on an off-day," Beck said. "He'll say, 'I just got this information from an NFL team, can you help me go over it so I can learn in the best I can?' To me, that demonstrates someone who has a great desire to be the very best he can. 

"To the team that picks Justin, they're going to love the way he approaches improving at his craft." 

RELATED: Fields should be clear 49ers choice, even if not known yet

Though it isn't clear Shanahan or anyone from the 49ers asked Fields to make the change, he certainly did so in what essentially was a showcase for the team with the No. 3 pick the NFL draft. Shanahan was all smiles, Scangarello dapped up Fields after one of his eye-opening throws and the 49ers might have quietly been celebrating finding the QB they've dreamed of after moving up nine spots in the draft. 

Fields has it all. From arm strength to accuracy, size and athleticism, he's who you make a franchise-altering move for. This is just the latest example.

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Justin Fields' QB coach believes he's perfect for 49ers' offense

    Kyle Shanahan ultimately will make the final decision, but John Beck believes Justin Fields has exactly what the 49ers' offense requires.

  • WATCH: Justin Fields lights it up (again) at 2nd pro day workout

    Watch some of the best throws from Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields' second pro day workout ahead of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Justin Fields’ Superpower and Kryptonite

    As part of our comic book superhero series on the top 5 quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft, Yahoo Sports’ Lead NFL Draft Analyst Eric Edholm reveals the superpower and kryptonite of the Ohio State quarterback.

  • He’s baaaaack: Vince Williams re-signs with the Steelers

    The Steelers made official the re-signing of veteran linebacker Vince Williams.

  • Jets 2021 NFL Draft targets: 10 sleepers for Gang Green

    10 sleeper prospects Jets could target in 2021 NFL Draft: Joe Douglas had a solid draft last season, and he's looking to have another.

  • OT prospects for Colts in each round of 2021 draft

    Which OT prospects should the Colts consider?

  • Falcons agree to 1-year, $3 million deal with Cordarrelle Patterson

    The Falcons have agreed to a 1-year, $3 million deal with Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson was a first-team All-Pro returner in each of the last two seasons with the Bears. In his career, he's returned eight kickoffs for a TD and is second among active players in non-offensive TDs scored

  • Justin Fields' second Ohio State pro day sees 49ers send QB coach

    John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Rich Scangarello were on hand to watch Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields on Wednesday.

  • Joe Thomas makes emphatic prediction for 49ers draft pick

    Joe Thomas knows Kyle Shanahan well enough to declare that the San Francisco 49ers will pick Ohio State QB Justin Fields in the NFL draft.

  • Akil Baddoo's solo homer

    Akil Baddoo goes opposite field for his fourth home run of the year as he continues his hot start to the 2021 season

  • Colts select OT Alijah Vera-Tucker in latest Touchdown Wire mock

    Colts go OT in TD Wire's latest mock draft.

  • Raiders stop WR DeVonta Smith’s fall in latest CBS Sports mock draft

    Raiders stop WR DeVonta Smith's fall in latest CBS Sports mock draft

  • Titans take Asante Samuel Jr. in latest Touchdown Wire mock draft

    This is one of the few times Asante Samuel Jr. has been given a first-round grade.

  • Bengals stun in new 2021 NFL mock draft by selecting…a RB?

    The Cincinnati Bengals go an unexpected route in a new mock draft.

  • Titans’ Derrick Henry was the king of stacked boxes once again in 2020

    Derrick Henry has put up dominant numbers against stacked boxes the past two seasons.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Saddiq Bey with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

    Saddiq Bey (Detroit Pistons) with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers, 04/14/2021

  • NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

    Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.

  • UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori routs Kevin Holland, calls for Israel Adesanya

    Streaking middleweight Marvin Vettori topped the UFC Vegas 23 results on Saturday with a rout of Kevin Holland. Following the dominant victory, Vettori called for a rematch with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. UFC Vegas 23 results: Marvin Vettori dominates Kevin Holland for five rounds Marvin Vettori takes down Kevin Holland at UFC Vegas 23 The first round of the main event started with an ugly kick from Holland that delivered flush right into Vettori’s crotch area that would make any man cringe in perceptible pain. After that illegal foray, the first round was a mix between exchanges on the feet between the two middleweight contenders, along with clinch work that for the most part was dominated by the no. 6 ranked Vettori. Toward the end of the first, Vettori secured a takedown and maintained ground control until a beautiful transition from Holland to take the fight back to the feet. The second round was reminiscent of Holland’s fight with Derek Brunson just three weeks ago, with Vettori securing a takedown and maintaining control for roughly four and a half minutes. “The Italian Dream” succeeded with ground and pound strikes and his offensive ground work led to noticeable damage to Holland’s left eye, which eventually led to some significant swelling. Vettori again took Holland back to the ground in the third, maintaining dominant control. Vettori sank in an arm triangle choke, where it appeared to be the beginning of the end. But the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt maintained composure and refused to concede, which led to Vettori resorting to alternatives. Vettori then gained control of Holland’s back before going back to stand-up where the Italian grinded out his opponent with clinch control. Vettori and Holland briefly exchanged strikes in the beginning of the fourth round before Vettori went back to the well and secured yet another takedown, generating offense from dominant ground position for the majority of the round. Holland appeared to shake Vettori with strikes in the beginning of the fifth before the Italian went back to his successful formula that told the story of the majority of the fight, again dominating the round with ground control and frequent ground and pound offense. The fight went to decision with Vettori getting the unanimous decision nod with a 50-44 score from all three judges. Vettori set a middleweight record with 11 takedowns that capped off an incredibly dominant performance in the main event of UFC on ABC 2. After the fight, Vettori called for a shot at UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, who defeated Vettori via split decision in 2018. UFC Vegas 23 results: Arnold Allen takes the nod over Sodiq Yusuff Arnold Allen punches Sodiq Yusuff at UFC Vegas 23 The co-main event started with a fast pace, with Yusuff sinking in a tight guillotine choke before Allen rolled to his back and ultimately escaped. Later in the round, Allen dropped Yusuff with a left jab, but was ultimately unable to capitalize. Yusuff made adjustments and came out in the second round with more composure. Rather than loading up with his punches in the beginning of the second, he picked his shots, electing to touch Allen with precision. Allen had highlights of his own in the second, partially connecting on Yusuff with a left high kick followed by a hard left hook that stung him, but the Nigerian featherweight was ultimately able to weather the storm. The third round was a story of stamina, with Yusuff appearing to have more in the gas tank. The two traded control of the clinch against the fence. All in all, the bout went to a decision in a strategic matchup with Yusuff outstriking Allen, despite more significant highlight moments from the featherweight Englishman. Ultimately, those highlight moments culminated in a unanimous decision victory for Arnold Allen. With his victory over the no. 11 ranked Yusuff, the no. 10 ranked featherweight gained his tenth straight victory (seventh straight in the UFC) while also retaining his undefeated record in the UFC. UFC Vegas 23 results: Julian Marquez puts Sam Alvey to sleep Julian Marquez punches Sam Alvey at UFC Vegas 23 Julian Marquez stayed in the win column with a second-round modified rear-naked choke finish of “Smilin’” Sam Alvey. The first couple of minutes in the first round served as a feeling out process before the two middleweights began swinging. Momentum swayed both ways as Marquez wobbled Alvey and briefly dropped him before Alvey regained his wits, even coming back to noticeably hurt Marquez with strikes of his own. Once the second round started, however, Marquez successfully utilized feints and went on to connect with a beautiful combination punctuated by a right jab followed by a left hook that dropped the 50-fight veteran. “The Cuban Missile Crisis” subsequently sank in a rear-naked choke which put Alvey to sleep 2:07 into the second round. Less than two months after submitting Maki Pitolo in a comeback win at UFC 258, Marquez now has two victories inside of two months this year with plenty of time in 2021 to add more wins to his 9-2 record. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503 UFC Vegas 23 results: Mackenzie Dern snuffs out Nina Nunes Mackenzie Dern punches Nina Nunes (Ansaroff) at UFC Vegas 23 No. 11 ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern continued her tear through the UFC strawweight division by submitting no. 5 ranked Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff). Dern and Nunes started the fight by trading shots on the feet before Dern quickly got Nunes to the ground and maintained control. From there, Dern exercised patience and isolated Nunes’ left arm. After straightening her arm and securing an armbar, Nunes tapped 4:48 into the first round. With the victory over Nunes, Dern extended her win streak to four. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the BJJ ace will break into the top five of the strawweight division with this victory, as well. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757 Bellator 256 results: Ryan Bader pummels Lyoto Machida UFC Vegas 23 Results UFC Vegas 23 Main Card Marvin Vettori def Kevin Holland by unanimous decision (50-44, 50-44, 50-44)Arnold Allen def Sodiq Yusuff by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Julian Marquez def Sam Alvey by technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07, R2Mackenzie Dern def Nina Nunes* by submission (armbar) at 4:48, R1 – *Formerly Nina AnsaroffDaniel Rodriguez def Mike Perry by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26) UFC Vegas 23 Prelims Joe Solecki def Jim Miller by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)Mateusz Gamrot def Scott Holtzman by KO (punches) at 1:22, R2Erin Blanchfield vs. Norma Dumont -- Canceled after Dumont missed weightJohn Makdessi def Ignacio Bahamondes by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)Jarjis Danho def Yorgan De Castro by KO (punch) at 3:02, R1Jack Shore def Hunter Azure by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)Luis Saldana def Jordan Griffin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Da Un Jung def William Knight by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 23 Early Prelim Impa Kasanganay def Sasha Palatnikov by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:26, R2 UFC Vegas 23 video coverage on YouTube

  • 2021 IndyCar season preview: Scott Dixon looks to beat a crowded field for his seventh title

    If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.