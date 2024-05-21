Did that just happen? PLNU player’s pitch breaks metal bat

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Broken wooden bats are common in the game of baseball. But a broken metal bat? Now that takes some mustard.

The bizarre play actually happened on Friday during Point Loma Nazarene University’s men’s Division II NCAA West Regional opener game against the Cal Poly Pomona Broncos at Carroll B. Land Stadium.

During the bottom of the fifth inning, PLNU pitcher Austyn Coleman shattered his opponent’s bat with a pitch that turned into an inning-ending groundout.

Video from the university’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows Coleman throwing the ball and the batter swinging at the pitch. The handle of the bat can be seen separating from the barrel of the bat as the Cal Poly Pomona player gets contact on the ball.

The Sea Lions ended up winning the game 8-3, with Coleman pitching six innings of two-run ball as well as four strikeouts.

On Saturday, PLNU beat Cal Poly Pomona 12-4 to clinch a berth in the NCAA Super Regionals.

PLNU will take on either second-seeded Cal State Monterey Bay or sixth-seeded San Francisco State on Friday and Saturday at home with a trip to the Division II Baseball World Series on the line.

