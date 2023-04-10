Did JuJu Smith-Schuster just reveal his new Patriots jersey number? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

JuJu Smith-Schuster wore No. 19 with the Pittsburgh Steelers and No. 9 with the Kansas City Chiefs, and it looks like he'll use a third number to begin his career with the New England Patriots.

The veteran wide receiver posted a photo to his Instagram story Monday showing him wearing a No. 7 Patriots jersey. The team has not yet announced jersey numbers for newly signed or acquired players.

Recent players to wear No. 7 for the Patriots include:

Jake Bailey, P : 2019 through 2022

Jacoby Brissett, QB : 2016

Matt Gutierrez, QB : 2007

Michael Bishop, QB: 2000

Smith-Schuster signed a three-year contract worth up to $33 million with the Patriots in free agency last month. He tallied 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns for the Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs in 2022.