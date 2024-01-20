Did John Hussey’s officiating crew miss OPI on the Ravens’ first touchdown?

Per Rule 8, Section 5, Article 2 of the 2023 NFL Rule Book, offensive pass interference should be called when a player cuts off the path of an opponent by making contact with him, without playing the ball.

Well, with 9:14 left in the first half of the Baltimore Ravens’ divisional round playoff game against the Houston Texans, Lamar Jackson threw a three-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor. No problem there, except that it certainly looked as if Baltimore tight end Charlie Kolar committed offensive pass interference as he broke inside to the same side as Agholor’s route. Kolar moved safety Deandre Houston-Carson out of the way so that Agholor could run his route unobstructed.

Is it just me, or did Charlie Kolar run an illegal pick on DeAndre Houston-Carson? https://t.co/73hqtR7KTE — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) January 20, 2024

If that’s the case, referee John Hussey and his all-star playoff crew gave the Ravens quite a gift.

