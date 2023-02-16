Did Jim Irsay spill Colts draft plans with Bryce Young reference?

During the press conference introducing Shane Steichen as the new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, owner Jim Irsay had an interesting quote referencing one of the top quarterback prospects of the 2023 NFL draft class in Alabama’s Bryce Young.

Since general manager Chris Ballard took over in 2017, he’s been keen on keeping information close to the vest, especially when it comes to draft prospects.

But after Irsay talked about potentially moving up for a quarterback in the draft—and Ballard jokingly suggested they move back—the owner of the Colts referenced Young as an intriguing prospect.

Here’s how the exchange went down:

Irsay: “…no one can shy away from the fact (of) what a quarterback means in this league and how we have to look going forward where Shane and Chris really dig into this draft and really see where you’re at. Do you stay put? Do you trade up? There are many things you can do. [Eagles] took Jalen (Hurts) in the second round.” Ballard: “Trade back. That will be a Twitter freaking quote.” Irsay: “[Ballard] likes picks, although the Alabama guy doesn’t look bad, I tell you.”

Considering the fact that the Colts are in the market for a young quarterback, anyone can and should suggest the team will have some level of interest in Young. He’s an electric prospect who checks all of the boxes (outside of size). So yes, the Colts could very well target Young.

But we also have to consider the likelihood that the Colts themselves don’t even know who they want to draft yet. While the scouting department has been grinding away, Ballard and others in the front office have been busy with a head coaching search that lasted over a month.

On top of that, they haven’t had the chance to meet with these prospects yet, which mostly will happen at the NFL combine, during pro days and holding top-30 visits. The big board for the Colts is just now being put together and won’t be finalized until the middle of April at the earliest.

Maybe Irsay was referencing Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who is considered one of the top overall prospects in the class. Okay, maybe we shouldn’t go that far because the Colts must draft a quarterback.



Maybe Irsay gave a smokescreen. Maybe it was just a bit of a tongue-in-cheek quote.

Young is a strong and electric prospect. He very well may be the consensus top quarterback despite the size concerns. The Colts could come out of the pre-draft process with Young as the prospect they want.

But it’s far too early to suggest the Colts know exactly who they want when they just hired a new head coach this week and haven’t had the chance to meet with these prospects face-to-face.

So no, it’s unlikely Irsay spilled the beans on the team’s draft plans.

