Did Jim Harbaugh make the ‘third base’ comment about Ryan Day? His perfect answer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — As Jim Harbaugh once commented about shots across the bow, after beating Ohio State in Nov. 2021, he was the one slinging the shots.

After The Game, when Michigan football beat the Buckeyes, 42-27, Harbaugh famously stated: “Sometimes, there are people standing on third base that think they hit a triple — but they didn’t.” The shot appeared to be fired towards Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who, the previous offseason, had internally told his team he planned to hang 100 on Michigan, and had inherited an OSU team reformed into a modern powerhouse under the tutelage of Urban Meyer.

On Tuesday, the final fielded question to Jim Harbaugh came from a Buckeyes beat reporter, asking first about his relationship with Day, but then if the ‘third base’ comment was referencing the Buckeye head man.

“Professional. At the Heisman, cordial, you know,” Harbaugh said of their relationship. “When we’re playing each other, you know, just doing everything he can to have his team win, I’m doing everything I can have my team win. Competitive.”

But when asked about the ‘third base’ comment, Harbaugh was mum, stating ‘I have no comment about that at this time’ — though he did shoot something of a devilish grin.

Watch below.