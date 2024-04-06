How did the New Jersey earthquake impact Rutgers football on Friday?

An earthquake in New Jersey on Friday morning was felt on the Rutgers campus, but there was no noticeable damage to the university. And for Rutgers football, there was no change to the normal route for Rutgers football.

On Friday at 10:23 A.m. ET, much of New Jersey felt the 4.8 magnitude earthquake that originated in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Then at 5:59 p,m. ET, another smaller earthquake of 3.7 magnitude, considered an aftershock, quickly occurred.

Following the morning earthquake, the university sent out a message to the Rutgers community including all students, faculty and staff. The message noted that there was no damage to the campus’ infrastructure.

This includes the Rutgers football facility, a team spokesperson confirmed.

“Football went business as usual,” a team spokesperson told Rutgers Wire.

In a message to the Rutgers community, executive vice president and COO Antonio Calcado said that there were no reported injuries on the New Brunswick campus. In terms of infrastructure and buildings, Calcado said that “no damage has been found.”

