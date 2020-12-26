Did Jaylen Brown address James Harden trade rumors with this Instagram post?

Did Jaylen address Harden rumors with this Instagram post? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If you tend to read a bit too much into what players put on social media, you'll find Jaylen Brown's recent Instagram post interesting.

On Thursday, The Athletic reported Houston Rockets superstar James Harden added the Boston Celtics to his list of preferred trade destinations. Amid the Harden-to-Boston speculation, Brown posted the photo below to his Instagram story:

It's hard to ignore the timing of Brown's photo, which just so happens to feature a dejected Harden in the background. The Instagram story was posted shortly after The Athletic's report on Harden.

Perhaps it's just a coincidence, but it certainly appears Brown isn't crazy about the idea of Harden shaking things up on the Celtics. Especially since the 24-year-old likely would be involved in any package that would bring the 2017-18 NBA MVP to Boston.

Also reportedly on Harden's list of preferred destinations are Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks.