Did Jayden Daniels play well enough vs. Texas A&M to win the Heisman?

BATON ROUGE – LSU football's 2023 regular season is in the books.

The Tigers defeated Texas A&M, 42-30 on Saturday, to close out their second regular season under coach Brian Kelly with a 9-3 record and 6-2 mark in conference play.

Here are five questions about the Tigers following the end of LSU's regular season.

Did Jayden Daniels play well enough vs. Texas A&M to win the Heisman Trophy?

Jayden Daniels played well enough to keep himself in contention for the Heisman Trophy. He accumulated 355 total yards and four total touchdowns against a strong Texas A&M defense, leading the Tigers to 28 second-half points.

But his top competitors for the award, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, will have one more chance to beef up their numbers in front of a massive audience on Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It wouldn't be a surprise if the Heisman favorite becomes whoever plays best in that matchup. Daniels not playing next weekend hurts his case in the eyes of the national media.

Will Jayden Daniels or Malik Nabers play in LSU's bowl game?

Daniels did not dismiss the idea of playing in LSU's bowl game after the Tigers' win over Texas A&M, while Nabers originally committed to playing in the bowl game before walking back his comments.

What will they do? Daniels putting his rising draft stock in any jeopardy would be an ill-advised decision, so consider him highly doubtful to play.

But Nabers' decision is more complicated. He is 21 yards away from becoming LSU's all-time receiving yards leader and made it clear on Saturday that he wants to break the record. Nabers is on the doorstep of becoming a first round pick in April, but if he really wants to set his mark in history he could do it without playing the entire game.

Will Brian Kelly bring back Matt House and his defensive coaching staff?

Coach Brian Kelly was asked after LSU's win about the futures of the Tigers' assistant coaches. Here's what he said.

"Yeah, I mean, look, every year there's going to be an evaluation. I mean, I evaluate what I've done. And I have a look at, as the leader of this program, how did I lead this year? So it starts with me, and then I'll evaluate all of our coaches. And our support staff as well. Everybody is part of this evaluation process. Our players will be evaluated this week, and then I'll go through a lengthy evaluation process of our entire staff, not just the coaches, but the entire support staff as well. The ultimate goal here is to win championships, but I also know that the development of this program is still ongoing. And that's an important piece in this evaluation process as well."

LSU WITHOUT DANIELS: Where would LSU football be without Jayden Daniels? Certainly in a dark place | Riley

LSU TAKES DOWN A&M: LSU football, Jayden Daniels takes down Texas A&M thanks to explosive second half performance

LSU GRADES VS. A&M: Grading Jayden Daniels, LSU football's win over Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium

How will this season be remembered by LSU fans?

Daniels' Heisman campaign, whether he wins it or not, will likely be the lasting memory from LSU's 2023 season. That and the failures of the Tigers' defense in supporting Daniels and LSU's prolific offense.

Was this season a failure for LSU?

This year was not a failure for LSU. The Tigers matched their regular-season record from last year and had the best offense in college football.

The season was, however, a failure from a defensive standpoint after the unit was above average a year ago. But LSU finishing this year as a top-15 team in the nation isn't bad, even if it won't reach the preseason highs (College Football Playoff appearance, a second SEC West championship) many expected the Tigers to achieve.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jayden Daniels vs. Texas A&M. Was it Heisman Trophy-worthy for LSU QB?