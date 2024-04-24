How did Jayden Daniels go from good to great at LSU?

As the NFL draft quickly approaches, On3’s Cody Bellaire decided to take a deeper dive into what factors elevated Jayden Daniels from a good player to a great player and a Heisman Trophy winner.

During his first season at LSU, Daniels led LSU to a 10-4 record while throwing for 2,913 yards, 17 touchdowns, and only three interceptions. It was a return to form from when he was a freshman at Arizona State.

Last season, he turned up the heat in a major way as he led LSU to a 10-3 record while throwing for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Here is what Bellaire had to say about what made such a difference.

“They said it was his preparation and his commitment to learning that offense and connecting with his teammates that allowed him to reach that new level,” he wrote. “First player in the building, last guy to leave, any chance he could get to throw to those guys he would. But he really committed to learning that offense backwards and forwards.”

Those same traits are what has made him one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft. Daniels could be drafted as high as the No. 2 pick in the first round on Thursday.

