Did Javon Baker blow a kiss? Oklahoma coach furious after UCF football touchdown

The UCF football team went into halftime tied with No. 7 Oklahoma thanks to a huge touchdown from Javon Baker. But should it have counted?

With Dillon Gabriel and the Sooners leading 14-10 with less than 2 minutes left in the second quarter, John Rhys Plumlee started to run from the Knights' 14-yard line, drawing the defenders to him. This freed Baker up the sideline, and the UCF quarterback tossed him the ball for a wide-open 86-yard touchdown.

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was furious after the play. Not just because his defense allowed the big play, but because he thought the touchdown should have been called back because of taunting.

Baker and Kobe Hudson were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct after the play, which was enforced on the kickoff. But Venables lit into the officials because he thought Baker's taunting came before the play was over, which would have negated the long score.

Replays showed Baker running down the OU sideline and appearing to blow a kiss around the 25-yard line.

UCF WR Javon Baker blew a kiss toward the Oklahoma sideline during his long TD pass.



Brent Venables was *not* happy. pic.twitter.com/2eSHoW4YGh — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) October 21, 2023

The UCF football social media account certainly caught it, posting video of the score with a kiss emoji on the platform formerly known as Twitter.

