How did Jason Peters react to Browns nightmare?

He’s played 211 games.

This one was probably the worst.

We all watched in horror as Eagles left tackle Jason Peters, a nine-time Pro Bowler and possible Hall of Famer, bumbled through a nightmarish game against the Browns Sunday.

He allowed three sacks to Olivier Vernon, who had only two all year coming into the game, before leaving the game in the third quarter.

“He had kind of injured himself,” Doug Pederson explained.

Kind of?

In any case, Peters’ performance was so bad there was an assumption Pederson might bench him for Jordan Mailata, but Pederson insisted Peters would keep his job.

Peters hasn’t spoken to the media since December – but on Wednesday, Brandon Graham, his teammate of 11 years, shared Peters’ mindset coming off the worst game of his 18-year career.

“He’s onto the next opponent,” Graham said. “He knows he had a bad game, he’s talked about it. If anything, it lit a fire up under him to make sure that doesn’t happen again. Because the J.P. I know, seeing him when I first got here blocking three or four people on a play, J.P. has been great. And we all have our days, especially as we get older, where certain things don’t come as easy as it used to. But I do know J.P. still has a lot in the tank. But it’s tough when you have a day like he had. I know for sure J.P. is definitely going to bounce back from that.”

Graham and Peters are the only Eagles left from the 2010 team, and Graham, Peters and Jason Kelce are the only ones left from 2011.

Kelce has started alongside Peters on the offensive line for most of the last 10 years, and he said he hasn’t lost any confidence in the 38-year-old former undrafted free agent.

“I think J.P., he's played a lot of football for us, incredible teammate, incredible player,” Kelce said. “I think there's a lot of things that are going on right now that, just like Carson (Wentz) takes a lot of criticism and blame that's not solely on his shoulders. I think the same thing can be said for Jason Peters. And I don't want to make excuses for the guy, but I’ll go out there and battle with him any day of the week. And I feel very confident, going into any game with him at any position, that we will go out there and be successful. I have no problem watching him play. Matter of fact, I love watching him play.”

There weren’t a lot of Eagles fans saying that on Sunday afternoon.

