How did Jason McCourty prevent Brandin Cooks TD? These crazy stats explain

The Los Angeles Rams would have taken a third-quarter lead in Super Bowl LIII if New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty didn't race into the end zone and break up a near-touchdown reception by Brandin Cooks.

McCourty showed off his great speed to take away what looked lke a sure touchdown for the Rams, which would have put them ahead 7-3 (assuming the extra point attempt was successful).

Just how fast did he need to run to be in position to break up the play? Find out with the next-gen stats in the tweet below:

1. How did Jason McCourty save a potential Brandin Cooks TD?



Jason McCourty covered 19.5 yards in 2.4 seconds to get within 0.8 yards of Cooks at pass arrival (18.86 MPH top speed). McCourty was 19.2 yards away from Cooks when Goff released the ball.#GoPats | @McCourtyTwins pic.twitter.com/NuWWqwDPiJ



— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 4, 2019

Here's a good angle of the play that shows the ground McCourty covered to reach Cooks:

Play of the game?



McCourty saving this busted coverage. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pGTVkj8iRe



— Josh Cohen (@jco3215) February 4, 2019

The Rams finished the drive on the Patriots' 35-yard line, where Greg Zuerlein kicked a 53-yard field goal to tie the score. Those were the only points the Rams would tally in their 13-3 loss to the Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The outcome might have been far different if McCourty didn't use his impressive athleticism to take away a touchdown on that play late in the third quarter.

