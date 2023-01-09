Did Jameson Williams open the door to Aaron Rodgers retirement rumors?

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams has been stellar for the Detroit Lions in the latter portion of the regular season. Now, with the regular season officially over, Williams may see his name in headlines for a reason other than football.

In a crucial Week 18 matchup in Lambeau Field, the Green Bay Packers were playing with a playoff spot on the line. The Lions, already eliminated from playoff contention, spoiled that opportunity as Detroit won with a final score of 20-16.

After the game concluded, players from both teams met on the field to greet each other.

Well, a camera and a hot mic landed upon Williams and future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Packers. Williams asked Rodgers for his jersey, but the 39-year-old quarterback respectfully declined. He was heard saying, “I’m gonna hold onto this one.”

Surely, fans and media members will attempt to read between the lines. Who knows if it is or isn’t true? One thing’s for certain, similar rumors had already been swirling prior to the 2022 season. This may just be more gas to the fire.

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game. Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

