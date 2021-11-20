Did James Franklin reveal a big contract announcement is coming?

Penn State head coach James Franklin has had his name swimming in the coaching rumor mill for the past couple of months, but it is beginning to look as though it is increasingly likely he will be staying put. Just days after reportedly making a somewhat firm statement confirming he will remain the head coach at Penn State beyond 2021, Franklin alluded to a possible statement regarding his future coming as soon as next Tuesday.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Franklin reportedly told up to 200 people in attendance at a lunch on Wednesday, according to a report from Neil Rudel of the Altoona Mirror.

Following Penn State’s 28-0 victory over Rutgers on Saturday afternoon in Beaver Stadium, Franklin was asked about his supposed statement offered at a lunch with the State College Quarterback Club earlier in the week.

Franklin told reporters he made the statement with the idea “something was gonna happen a little bit sooner.” Franklin suggested he will have more to say on the situation when he meets with the media during his regularly scheduled Tuesday media availability.

James Franklin on his “I’m not going anywhere” comments he reportedly made at the quarterback club. “I made that statement because I thought something was gonna happen a little bit sooner” says he’ll address it more on Tuesday. — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) November 20, 2021

Without any concrete evidence to the contrary, this would seem as though Franklin is talking about a possible contract extension that more than likely provides a little more financial stability for years to come. While it may seem odd to refrain from making a similar statement confirming his commitment to the program in a postgame media session after supposedly doing just that in front of a smaller target audience, this could be a way of not messing anything up while the final terms of such a hypothetical contract are officially confirmed by all parties.

Or, perhaps, it lets any other potential suitor a deadline to make their final sales pitch to Franklin. Reports are suggesting Franklin may no longer be a target of LSU (where former Penn State head coach and current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is being viewed as a real candidate for the job), but USC is still in need of a head coach as well.

Regardless, the final conclusion on this year’s coaching carousel as it relates to James Franklin appears to be nearing the goal line. For now, at least.

