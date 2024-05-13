Did Jamal Murray’s 55-foot playoff shot make NBA history?

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Nuggets faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 4 on Sunday and tied up the series after a two-game deficit.

While it was a tight game, the Nuggets scored eight straight points over the last 20 seconds of the second quarter, reviving fans’ hope in the 2023 champions.

To top off the streak, at the end of the second quarter, from 55 feet away, Jamal Murray sunk a breathtaking half-court shot that swished after the buzzer.

Although spectacular, Murray’s shot didn’t break any records – but it wasn’t too far off.

Longest basketball shots

When measuring the longest shot, it depends on how you define it.

The men’s world record for the longest shot lies with Joshua Walker, a basketball coach from Louisiana. According to the Guinness World Records, in 2022 Walker made a basket from 113 feet and 6 inches.

However, this wasn’t in a game. Or even on the court.

Defending champ Nuggets tie Timberwolves with 2nd straight road win, 115-107 in Game 4

The longest shot in an NBA game is much shorter, as the court’s only 94 feet long and five opponents are actively defending. The record stands with Baron Davis from the New Orleans Hornets. In 2001, Davis made a Hail Mary shot across the court, making a basket 89 feet away.

While Murray still has over 30 feet to go on the record, he was only about 15 feet off from the top 10 longest shots in history.

Longest shots in NBA history

Here are the longest NBA shots in history, according to GiveMeSport.

Player Date Distance (feet) Baron Davis Feb. 17, 2001 89 Norm Van Lier Jan. 19, 1977 84 Magic Johnson April 23, 1987 84 LeBron James Jan. 3, 2007 83 Herb Williams Jan. 8, 1986 81 Ziaire Williams Jan. 22, 2023 79 Zoran Planinic Nov. 9, 2005 77 Vince Carter Feb. 19, 2016 72 Darius Miller April 28, 2018 72 Andre Drummond Feb. 8, 2016 71

While Murray didn’t break into the top 10, it doesn’t make one of his many buzzer-beater shots in the series less amazing.

Even before this buzzer-beater shot on Sunday, ESPN Stats & Info tweeted that Murray was the first player in the last 25 seasons with multiple go-ahead field goals in the final five seconds of a single playoff series.

After Sunday night’s game, the Nuggets are tied with the Timberwolves in the series. The next game is on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.