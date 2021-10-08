How did Jalen Ramsey play against DK Metcalf on Thursday night?

Jalen Ramsey has taken on a new role for the Rams this season, playing the “star” position in Raheem Morris’ defense. He’s been moving all over the place, lining up outside at cornerback, in the slot and even in the box throughout the first five weeks of the season.

As a result, he hasn’t been shadowing wide receivers the way he did last year. So when the Rams and Seahawks squared off on Thursday night, he and DK Metcalf didn’t get many one-on-one opportunities like they did last season.

Ramsey didn’t have his best game against Metcalf in the Rams’ 26-17 win, giving up a couple of big plays in coverage – including a 20-yard touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ramsey allowed three catches on three targets when covering Metcalf, totaling 58 yards with the one touchdown. All three of the receptions went for first downs, too.

It was the most yards allowed by Ramsey against a single receiver since 2019, which goes to show how outstanding he’s been in his time with the Rams over the last season or so.

DK Metcalf vs Jalen Ramsey on TNF: 🔹 3 catches

🔹 58 yards

🔹 1 TD Most yards given up to a single receiver by Ramsey since Week 14 2019 (DK Metcalf 69 yards) pic.twitter.com/9JldGhCkEz — PFF (@PFF) October 8, 2021

Metcalf is one of the best receivers in the NFL, boasting a combination of size and speed that few other players have. It’s why he already has 383 yards receiving and a league-high five touchdowns through five games, once again establishing himself as a player every defense must account for on each snap.

This route he ran against Ramsey after Russell Wilson was flushed from the pocket was filthy, too, and one that would probably beat any cornerback around.

I mean, this was just NASTY. pic.twitter.com/W9IwBIfceT — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) October 8, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that Ramsey did play well otherwise. He allowed just three catches on five targets to other players not named Metcalf, totaling just 17 yards. He also caused an interception, breaking up a pass intended for Tyler Lockett, which was picked by Troy Reeder.

So let’s not pretend it was a terrible night from No. 5.

He would love to shut down every receiver he faces, but containing Metcalf is no easy task. There’s no reason to anoint anyone else as the best cornerback in football based on this one game.