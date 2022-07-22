Did Eagles' Jalen Hurts get jobbed with his Madden 23 rating?

Did Hurts get jobbed with his Madden 23 rating? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Where does Jalen Hurts rank among NFL starting QBs? No one seems to know for sure, and it has certainly been the topic of much debate since he was named QB1 of the Eagles prior to the 2021 season.

Depending on where you lean on Hurts, his rating for Madden 23 could tick you off in a big way.

The EA Sports football franchise has released its player ratings throughout this week, position by position. Friday they revealed the QB ratings, and Hurts is rated a 74 (out of a possible 99), which ranks in a tie for 24th overall.

I won’t argue that Hurts is a top-12 NFL quarterback, at least not at this point of his career. But 24th seems low, especially when you see the guys ahead of him.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins was rated an 80. Baker Mayfield of the Browns is a 77. The Saints’ Jameis Winston and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence are both a 76. Hurts is behind TWO Dolphins QBs, Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater, both rated 75. And Madden has Justin Fields of the Bears on par with Hurts with a 74.

I mean, come on. None of the players mentioned above is better than Jalen Hurts. Rating him behind this group is insulting. And while player ratings are subject to change during the season, he doesn’t belong in the bottom third of NFL starters, and he certainly doesn’t belong behind a backup.

This isn’t anything new. NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms ranked Hurts No. 25 in his annual list of the Top 40 NFL QBs back in May. I guess it’s better than last year, when Simms didn’t even have Hurts on the list!

There is, however, one upshot to the Madden ratings: Hurts, at 74, is a tick above his former teammate/now division rival, Carson Wentz (73) of the Commanders.

Here are the top ten NFL QBs, listed by Madden 23 rating:

• Tom Brady (TB) – 97

• Aaron Rodgers (GB) – 96

• Patrick Mahomes (KC) – 95

• Josh Allen (BUF) – 92

• Joe Burrow (CIN) – 90

• Dak Prescott (DAL) – 89

• Justin Herbert (LAC) – 88

• Lamar Jackson (BAL) – 87

• Russell Wilson (DEN) – 87

• Matthew Stafford (LAR) – 85

No real arguments here, except for maybe Burrow and Prescott both being ahead of the four guys beneath them.

Madden 23 will be available for purchase and digital download August 19th.