Did Jabrill Peppers reveal Matthew Slater’s new role with Patriots?

Former New England Patriots special teams ace Matthew Slater may have retired following the 2023 season, but he might not be walking away from football entirely.

He has been seen at Gillette Stadium greeting returning players for the voluntary offseason program. That had many wondering if he’d accepted a different role within the Patriots’ organization.

According to safety Jabrill Peppers, the special teams legend has been in the building as an advisor.

“I’m happy we kept him in the building,” said Peppers, when speaking with media members.

Jabrill Peppers said Matthew Slater has been at Gillette Stadium as an "advisor." "I'm happy we kept him in the building." — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) April 9, 2024

Slater was a key piece for the Patriots throughout the entirety of his career. He made 10 Pro Bowls, as well as being named to the Patriots’ All-2010s Team, and All-Dynasty Team.

Although he may not have a definitive role, Slater’s attendance is undoubtedly an asset for the team. His steadfast presence and football knowledge make him a valuable member of the organization both on and off the field.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire