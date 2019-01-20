Did J.R. Smith call Marcus Smart a "bum" for DeAndre' Bembry incident? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

J.R. Smith appeared to call out one of two players Saturday night on Instagram.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We think we have a pretty good guess.

After ESPN's "SportsCenter" Instagram account posted a video of Marcus Smart charging at DeAndre' Bembry during Saturday night's Boston Celtics-Atlanta Hawks game, the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard chimed in by writing "such a bum" in the comment section.

JR Smith's not a fan of Marcus Smart. pic.twitter.com/SNTxMLeCgv — Josh Poloha (@JorshP) January 20, 2019

Technically, Smith's "bum" jab could be directed at Smart or Bembry. But Smith and Smart have serious history.

A quick recap: During the 2018 NBA playoffs, Smart confronted Smith after the Cavs guard pushed Al Horford while he was in the air attempting to catch an alley-oop. When Boston and Cleveland met this preseason, Smart and Smith scuffled again, and their beef continued off the court with some nasty postgame remarks and tweets.

So, it's safe to say Smith's comments aren't directed at Bembry.

Smart has bigger problems to worry about, though: His Celtics will aim for their fourth consecutive win Monday, while Smith has stepped away from the Cavs while seeking a trade.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.