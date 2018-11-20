How did J.D. Martinez lose Most Outstanding DH award to Khris Davis? originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If you go by the offensive numbers, Tuesday's announcement is a bit of a head-scratcher.

Oakland Athletics designated hitter Khris Davis -- not Boston Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez -- was named the 2018 Edgar Martinez Award winner as the most outstanding DH in the American League.

48 home runs.

123 RBI.

1 outstanding player.

Martinez, who won a Silver Slugger award as the AL's best DH, finished second to Davis despite leading the A's slugger in every notable offensive category aside from home runs. Here's a quick breakdown:

- Martinez: .330 AVG, .402 OBP, .626 SLG, 1.031 OPS, 43 HR, 130 RBI, 110 R

- Davis: .247 AVG, .326 OBP, .549 SLG, .874 OPS, 48 HR, 123 RBI, 98 R

Davis' batting average was a full 83 points lower than Martinez's, and he drove in seven fewer runs despite hitting five more homers. So, how the heck did he win this award?

Unfortunately for Red Sox fans, it's simple: He played more games (and performed slightly better) as a DH. Here's a look at both players' 2018 stats while in the DH role, per ESPN's Jerry Crasnick:

The statistical comparison:



Khris Davis: A .247/.328/.555 slash line with 93 runs scored, 25 doubles, 46 homers and 118 RBI across 139 games as a DH.



J.D. Martinez: A .297/.373/.597 slash line with 68 runs scored, 22 doubles, 27 homers and 79 RBI over 93 games played at DH. https://t.co/IMFT7iuG2W







— Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) November 20, 2018

The Edgar Martinez Award, which is voted on by team beat writers, broadcasters and AL public relations departments, focuses strictly on how a player performs in the DH role, so Martinez's 57 games played in the outfield actually hurt his chances here. Davis, meanwhile, played just 11 games in the field in 2018 and was more of a "pure" DH.

You won't find many people who would argue Davis was the better hitter this season, as Martinez finished near the top of the league in several statistical categories and was an outside MVP candidate. But he won't be adding another accolade to his trophy case Tuesday.