Did J.D. Martinez contract the Drake curse? Red Sox can prove otherwise

J.D. Martinez put his team in jeopardy by posing with a certain rapper, but the Red Sox assure us everything is fine.

Did J.D. Martinez derail the Boston Red Sox's 2019 season before it even began?

The Red Sox slugger posted an Instagram photo Saturday of himself hanging with rap superstar Drake in Las Vegas.

That would appear to be harmless -- until you remember the Drake Curse.

What's that, you ask? Whenever Drake supports your team by wearing your merchandise or shouting you out, you're bound to lose. It happened to Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. It happened to Conor McGregor. It happened to Drake's beloved Toronto Raptors. The Minnesota Timberwolves even asked Drake not to wear their gear in public for fear of being cursed.

So, are Martinez and the Red Sox next?

Not quite. The team's Twitter account did a little digging and found photographic evidence that the Red Sox are immune to the rapper's bad juju.

See? Mookie Betts posed with Drake last September, then went on to win American League MVP and help Boston capture a World Series title. Curse broken!

Glad we cleared that up. Carry on.

