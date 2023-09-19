Did Iowa football tease a wardrobe change for Penn State road trip?

It’s going to be a raucous environment that the Iowa Hawkeyes are stepping into come Saturday night.

In a battle of top 25 teams, No. 22 Iowa travels to Happy Valley to battle No. 7 Penn State. A prime-time kickoff at Penn State would be daunting enough, but, of course, it’s also the Nittany Lions’ annual White Out game.

That cranks Beaver Stadium up another notch. Per Penn State’s game notes, the Nittany Lions hold an 8-6 record in full-stadium White Out games.

The atmosphere will be electric and it’s easily the most difficult test Iowa will have faced to date this season.

As Iowa readies to embark upon this challenging test, it looks like the Hawkeyes might be switching things up in the uniform department for this big road date.

On Monday night, Iowa football teased the prime-time kickoff on CBS at Penn State on social media.

At first glance, it seems like a run-of-the-mill post to get fans fired up to start a massive game week. It had Iowa fans doing a double-take, though.

Several seconds in, Iowa’s traditional gold pants morph into black pants, though. All of it has Hawkeye fans asking the same question: is Iowa wearing black pants in Happy Valley?

Could Iowa be rocking an all-black look? That would be a pretty spectacular contrast to the White Out backdrop.

It seems like it’s the traditional white tops with black pants, though. A different look for a game of this magnitude would be a fun twist.

Senior quarterback Cade McNamara and Iowa are set for a 6:30 p.m. prime-time kickoff on CBS at Penn State. The last time the Hawkeyes played Penn State, it was a top-five battle and Iowa emerged as a 23-20 winner on Oct. 9, 2021.

