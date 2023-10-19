What did Indiana head coach Tom Allen say about Rutgers football this week?

Indiana head coach Tom Allen praised Rutgers football and the direction of the Scarlet Knights’ rebuilding effort.

For Indiana (2-4, 0-3 Big Ten) and Rutgers (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten), this Saturday’s game represents two very different opportunities. Rutgers, following a comeback win over Michigan State this past Saturday, is one win away from bowl eligibility. For Indiana, currently in a two-game losing streak, the game against Rutgers is almost a must-win for their hopes of being bowl-eligible.

India has already played three ranked teams this season including two ranked in the top five nationally. Their record is certainly deceptive.

During his opening remarks while speaking to the media on Monday, Allen certainly sounded impressed by what Rutgers has accomplished this season.

“Just excited about this week. Great opportunity for us with homecoming. A really good football team coming to Bloomington. Coach has done a great job there – coach Schiano, and systematically building that team, playing with a lot of confidence,” Allen told reporters on Monday. “Got a big win this past week coming from behind, shown a lot of toughness and grit as a team, and just being able to play really good defense and run the football well and throw the football effectively and been on special teams. Good football team here for homecoming. “Expecting a great crowd and just a great weekend for our university and a lot of things going on, and beautiful weather as well. Should be a great opportunity for our guys as we enter the second half of our season, very important part, to allow us to reach the goals we have for our team.”

Allen was not asked a question about Rutgers during Monday’s media availability.

Schiano also talked up Indiana, noting their tough schedule and praising Allen’s ability as a head coach and the entire Indiana coaching staff.

“Tom Allen is an excellent football coach. I’ve known Tom for a while now. He’s a great coach. He’s a great person, and his program,” Schiano said, “I know Rod Carey, who is now the offensive coordinator, is an excellent coach, the line coach, Bob Bostad was my line coach down in Tampa. They are a well-coached football team. Tom is so heavily involved in the defense, and you can see it. It’s just they make you really check every box in your preparation because they bring pressure from everywhere.”

Carey should be a familiar name to Rutgers fans as he was the head coach at Temple from 2019-21 and is now the offensive coordinator at Indiana.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire