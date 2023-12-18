Did a high school rivalry play a part in Tommy DeVito and the New York Giants losing on Sunday?

New Orleans Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi might have put a little voodoo on Tommy DeVito in the NFL’s Week 15.

That’s because Rizzi wore a Bergen Catholic shirt during pre-game prior to the Saints beating the New York Giants. DeVito, the starting quarterback of the Giants, went to Don Bosco Prep, which has a huge rivalry in New Jersey prep football with Bergen Catholic.

And the mind game from Rizzi (a Bergen Catholic alum) certainly seemed to work as the Saints beat the Giants 24-6. DeVito was a solid 20-of-34 for 177 yards but he didn’t sparkle quite like he has in previous weeks since taking over the starting job for the Giants.

Rizzi is as New Jersey as it comes, having been born in the state, played his high school football at Bergen Catholic and then coached at Rutgers football for six years during Greg Schiano’s first tenure as head coach. He is now considered one of the top special teams coordinators in the NFL.

#Saints special teams coach Darren Rizzi wearing his high school alma mater shirt during pregame. Bergen Catholic’s rival is Don Bosco Preparatory, which is where Giants’ QB Tommy DeVito attended high school. pic.twitter.com/HBljeek53R — Rod Walker (@RodWalkerNola) December 17, 2023

DeVito was a standout quarterback at Don Bosco and a three-star recruit when he came out of high school. He spent the first five years of his college career at Syracuse (including a redshirt season) and then transferred to Illinois for his final year of college football.

The Giants signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent and he has become a sensation since taking over the starting quarterback duties at midseason. DeVito’s larger-than-life family, coupled with his strong play for the Giants, has made him a national talking point throughout the NFL.

Oh and in 2016 as a senior, DeVito’s Don Bosco beat Bergen Catholic 17-10. Although DeVito might be willing to swap that win for one on Sunday against the Saints.

DeVito has been a great story in the NFL. No doubt he bounces back from Sunday’s so-so performance.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports