Did I hear that right? Orange Bowl ref makes unfortunate mistake before FSU vs. Georgia

Dan Rorabaugh, USA TODAY NETWORK - Florida
·2 min read
The Florida State football team and its fans think the Seminoles should be playing in the Rose Bowl instead of the Orange Bowl.

It seems like the referee at Hard Rock Stadium might have gotten as confused as FSU nation was on December 3.

FSU went 13-0 and won the ACC championship but was not selected to the four-team College Football Playoff, the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion not to have a chance at the national championship since 2013. One-loss Alabama edged out Florida State in the final rankings and will play unbeaten Michigan in Monday's Rose Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

FSU had to settle for Saturday's Orange Bowl against Georgia. And before the pregame coin toss, Greg Blum, a Big Ten referee, had an unfortunate slip of the tongue.

Yes, you heard that right: He nearly congratulated the teams on making the Rose Bowl. Not the best way to start a game that was set to feature an FSU team missing about 30 of its players due to opt-outs and injuries.

Twitter reacts to Orange Bowl ref

Here's a look at what eagle-eared college football fans had to say on the social media site formerly known as Twitter:

The actual Rose Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. Monday, January 1. Michigan and Alabama will be playing.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Ref almost says Rose Bowl before FSU football vs Georgia: Twitter reacts