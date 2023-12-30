Did I hear that right? Orange Bowl ref makes unfortunate mistake before FSU vs. Georgia

The Florida State football team and its fans think the Seminoles should be playing in the Rose Bowl instead of the Orange Bowl.

It seems like the referee at Hard Rock Stadium might have gotten as confused as FSU nation was on December 3.

FSU went 13-0 and won the ACC championship but was not selected to the four-team College Football Playoff, the first undefeated Power 5 conference champion not to have a chance at the national championship since 2013. One-loss Alabama edged out Florida State in the final rankings and will play unbeaten Michigan in Monday's Rose Bowl for a spot in the national championship game.

FSU had to settle for Saturday's Orange Bowl against Georgia. And before the pregame coin toss, Greg Blum, a Big Ten referee, had an unfortunate slip of the tongue.

Ref nearly called it the Rose Bowl.



Gotta be a troll, right? pic.twitter.com/vCpl2ubPoH — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) December 30, 2023

Yes, you heard that right: He nearly congratulated the teams on making the Rose Bowl. Not the best way to start a game that was set to feature an FSU team missing about 30 of its players due to opt-outs and injuries.

Twitter reacts to Orange Bowl ref

Here's a look at what eagle-eared college football fans had to say on the social media site formerly known as Twitter:

Shoutout to the head umpire of the FSU and Georgia game for slipping up and saying 2023 Rose, errr Orange Bowl, before the coin flip. He knows both these teams, especially FSU should be playing in the Rose Bowl. — EFESHEW 🍢🏹 (@EFESHEW) December 30, 2023

The official calling this the rose bowl 😭😭😭 — Tubby Maguire (@mrayeway) December 30, 2023

The ref almost said rose bowl. Guess the committee snubbed him, too. — Tim Wright (@twright623) December 30, 2023

The ref just accidentally called it the “Rose Bowl” 😂 Salt in the wound for these teams #UGAvsFSU — Dr. Jeremiah Emmanuel (@JeremmanuelPhD) December 30, 2023

If you're wondering if the bowl games even matter anymore, the referee officiating the coin toss for the Orange Bowl just called it the Rose Bowl.



Nobody cares. — corbredus (@corbredus) December 30, 2023

Ref said Rose Bowl …. Smh he don’t wanna be here either — Simon 4️⃣ (@4thSimonJackson) December 30, 2023

There’s no way the ref just said rose bowl — Jack Benik (@jack_benik) December 30, 2023

Lol He called it the Rose Bowl — George | Renegade Report (@RenegadeReport1) December 30, 2023

My man just spit in their face saying rose bowl 😂#UGAvsFSU — GeezDope26 (@GeezDope) December 30, 2023

The actual Rose Bowl will kick off at 5 p.m. Monday, January 1. Michigan and Alabama will be playing.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Ref almost says Rose Bowl before FSU football vs Georgia: Twitter reacts