When did Hank Aaron break the home run record? This day, in 1974.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Today marks the 50th anniversary of Henry “Hank” Aaron’s 715th career homerun, breaking Babe Ruth’s career home run record.

An illustrious two-decade-long career

Ruth’s record stood strong for 40 years, but on April 8, 1974, Hank Aaron smashed a ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers over the left-center field wall to become the home run king of baseball.

The Mobile native hit another 40 home runs, finishing with 755 over his illustrious two-decade-long career.

His record of 755 home runs was eventually broken by Barry Bonds, who finished with 762 career homers.

Although Aaron no longer holds the home run record, he still holds three Major League Baseball records: 2,297 career runs batted in, 6,856 career total bases, and 1,477 career extra-base hits.

Aaron’s 1974 Braves teammates, including Dusty Baker, Ralph Garr, Tom House, and others, will be at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Aaron’s record-breaking home run.

House caught the home run ball in the Braves’ bullpen 50 years ago and ran to home plate to hand it to Aaron.

Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson celebrates Hank Aaron

The City of Mobile is also celebrating the anniversary.

“They’re celebrating in Atlanta today, and they should be,” Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a Facebook post. “It was 50 years ago, April 8, 1974, that Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron hit his 715th home run. What an amazing feat.

“Here in Mobile, Alabama, we’re also celebrating the anniversary of that historic, record-breaking moment that generations of baseball fans remember so fondly.”

Aaron wasn’t just a sports legend, Stimpson said.

He was one of Mobile’s own.

“He was an incredible person who cared deeply about his fans and the communities that embraced and supported him throughout his inspirational career,” he said. “We will always be proud to call Hank Aaron a Mobilian.

“Today, our community joins the Aaron family and millions of fans celebrating Hank’s continued impact on the game of baseball and the world.

“So here’s to you, Hank, the true homerun king.”

