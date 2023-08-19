What did Greg Schiano say about Gavin Wimsatt’s performance in Saturday’s scrimmage?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — In the eyes of Greg Schiano, Saturday was a day of improvement for quarterback Gavin Wimsatt. The Rutgers football head coach made his comments following Saturday’s scrimmage at SHI Stadium.

Wimsatt, who was announced as the starting quarterback in late July, has shown development this offseason. Rutgers will need him to take a step forward this year if they want to be bowl eligible.

That means cutting back on turnovers and for the offense to begin stacking first downs.

Last season, Rutgers was the Big Ten’s second-worst team in total offense and scoring offense.

When asked about Wimsatt’s performance in the scrimmage, Schiano pointed towards continued progress.

“Better. One of the things we were emphasizing today was red zone offense,” Schiano said. “Everything happens more quickly down there, space is lessened and get more pressure and those types of things and he did a really good job of reading, going through his progression and getting rid of the ball quickly. So that was good.”

Saturday’s scrimmage was the second one of fall training camp. Schiano also said that he has seen improvement from the offensive line, although he wasn’t ready to name a starting five yet for the group.

A former four-star quarterback, this will be Wimsatt’s third season at Rutgers but just his second training camp, having joined the program two games into the 2021 season.

Last year was undoubtedly a learning one for Wimsatt. He showed some promise, even while battling injuries. He finished the year with 757 passing yards, throwing for five touchdowns against seven interceptions. Wimsatt completed 44.8 percent of his passes in 2022.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire