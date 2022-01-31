'We did great things for our sport': Rafael Nadal on his Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer rivalry

Rafael Nadal of Spain poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after winning last night's 2022 Australian Open Men's Singles Final, at Government House on January 31, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia - Getty Images

On Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night, Rafael Nadal pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in sporting history to move to the head of the grand-slam leaderboard for the first time.

And yet, as he stood in front of Melbourne’s Government House for the traditional morning-after photocall, Nadal was much too polite to brag.

Instead, he spoke of the mutual respect between the three giants who have dominated tennis for the last decade, and stressed how lucky he feels to be involved in their 'tri-valry'.

“We are always very respectful of each other,” said Nadal. “I think we treat this rivalry in a positive way throughout our careers. I received plenty of messages. I am sorry I have not been able yet to reply to every one, you can imagine. But I really feel very proud about the way that we managed our rivalry during all our careers.

“At the end of the day it’s just a game,” Nadal added, “and in some way we achieved more than what we ever dreamed when we were kids. So at the end, it’s not the fact that one has 21, and the others have 20. Or one has 23 and the others have 21. We did, I think, great things for our sport, and we achieved our dreams. And I feel lucky to be part of this era, that has been very special.”

Perhaps it is appropriate that the postal address for the Australian Open is on Batman Avenue. Because Nadal’s five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev felt like something from a superhero movie.

At two sets down, and 0-40 on his own serve, he had been written off by everybody in the stadium, as well as Channel Nine’s “Win Predictor” algorithm – which gave him just a four per cent chance of turning the match around.

For those who knew the story of Nadal’s past few months – which included a nasty bout of Covid as well as a career-threatening recurrence of his old foot trouble – four per cent seemed generous. And yet Nadal is not a man you write off lightly. He hit his way out of trouble in what must go down as tennis’s answer to Headingley 1981.

Story continues

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates match point in his Menâs Singles Final match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during day 14 of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 30, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia - Getty Images

“I tried very hard during all my career here in Australia,” said Nadal, as he posed in T-shirt and jeans on the Governer’s lawn. “Finally, in probably the most unexpected year for me, I achieve one more time this beautiful trophy.

“I remember the final with Roger [in 2017]. And the final with Novak in 2012 – it was longer than this year but I was more prepared. I was 10 years younger and at the same time I was able to [practise correctly] before. This year was different, I was not ready to hold matches like yesterday, but I did my best, did 100 per cent. Very proud and in some ways very lucky.”

So will this go down as his most memorable title? “The most unexpected without a doubt,” Nadal replied. “I don’t know, it has been very emotional – a very special one I think, for all the things that happened during the last [few] months. To be able to compete again and do it in the way that I did, was something unbelievable.

“My passion, my love for the game is still very high as everybody can see. I just want to enjoy the moment and keep going. I enjoy the sport. I wasn’t able to do it very often the last two years, so I try to play more this year.”

Finally, Nadal was asked about the disillusionment suffered by his defeated Russian opponent, Daniil Medvedev, who spoke after the match about how deeply the crowd’s hostility had hurt him.

During his post-match press conference, Medvedev went so far as to suggest that he would rather play a hard-court event in his native Moscow than a grand slam which shows him so little respect. He also hinted that he doesn’t plan to keep playing past the age of 30, such was his frustration with the way he is treated.

But Nadal believes that this black mood, while understandable, is likely to pass soon enough.

“Sometimes on court, Daniil is very passionate,” said Nadal. “But face to face he is a very nice guy, a very intelligent guy, a good person and in some way I felt sorry that he thought like this after the match.

“It is something, that feeling, that happened in that moment, because it’s tough to lose a match like this with almost all the crowd supporting your opponent.

“The crowd was supporting me crazy yesterday,” added Nadal, with specific reference to the large number of people who distracted Medvedev by shouting out when he was about to serve.

“I know when the emotions are high and you play these kind of matches, there is always things that can’t be perfect out there. The emotions are too high to have 100 per cent self-control for 15,000 people. There are always mistakes but Daniil holds it well. He is a great champion. He will enjoy the crowd in his favour in the future.”