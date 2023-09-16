How did we grade Georgia football's special teams after win over South Carolina?

Georgia football won its 20th straight SEC regular season game Saturday, three short of tying its school record set from 1980-83, but it was more adventurous than expected.

The No. 1 Bulldogs outscored the Gamecocks 21-0 in the second half to rally from behind to notch a 24-14 victory.

Georgia's Carson Beck went 27 of 35 for 269 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

More: Where did Georgia football rank among schools with players on NFL rosters opening weekend?

More: Last go-round for the SEC East as divisions go away. Steve Spurrier and Mark Richt weigh in

Georgia football offense: C

Averaging 4.5 yards a play in the first half won’t get it done. The 7.1 in the second half was a good bounce back. Explosive plays were few early. Mike Bobo called two touchdown drives to start the first half.

Defense: B-

The Bulldogs got stops when they needed them in the third quarter and a pair of sacks by Spencer Rattler then. Rattler completed 89 percent of his passes in the first half for 152 yards and a TD but was 6 of 24 with two interceptions in the second.

Special teams: F

The opening kickoff set a bad tone by going out of bounds for a penalty. Kicker Peyton Woodring missed another chip-shot field goal and was wide right from 42. Dillon Bell returned a kickoff deep in end zone to the 15 instead of taking a knee.

Coaching: C-

A South Carolina team that lost on a neutral field to North Carolina this season led by 11 at the half. Give credit to the Bulldogs rallying as injuries continued to pile up and looking like the team most expected.

Overall C-

Georgia didn’t waste time responding in the third quarter. That’s a credit to the mental makeup of the team, but being on upset alert at home to the unranked Gamecocks isn’t a good sign.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are the grades for Georgia football after beating South Carolina