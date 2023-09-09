How did we grade Georgia football's offense after blowout of Ball State?

Georgia football extended its school-record winning streak to 19 games and set a school-record with its 29th straight regular season victory on Saturday.

Ball State took it on the chin with a 45-3 Bulldog victory.

Here’s how we graded the No. 1 ranked team in the nation:

More: Georgia football vs. Ball State live score, updates and highlights from Sanford Stadium

More: Watch: Kirby Smart has mic drop moment after asked about Georgia football stats

Offense: B+

Still no Ladd McConkey. Running back Daijun Edwards didn’t go. Georgia got touchdowns on five of its last seven possessions with Carson Beck who hit Oscar Delp down the sideline with a minute left in the third quarter to finish going 23 of 30 for 283 yards with two TD passes and INT.

Defense: A-

A near shutout against a Mid-American Conference opponent is good. Doing it while allowing just 224 total yards may be better. Georgia got three interceptions. Kirby Smart still is looking for the defense to force a fumble.

Special teams: B-

Yes, Mekhi Mews is picking up big yards on punt and kickoff returns. We are downgrading this one due to the 28-yard field goal try that went wide left from freshman Peyton Woodring. It was the first missed field for UGA inside 30 yards since William Ham in 2016.

Coaching: B+

Credit coordinator Mike Bobo for making the most of what he has available with some key pieces out on offense. Wideout Dillon Bell scored as a running back. Walk-on Cash Jones caught a TD pass on a wheel route. The defense’s only scores allowed came in the fourth quarter to UT Martin and Ball State.

Overall: B+

Should we really give a grade higher when the opponent is a middle of the pack MAC team? The team seemed invested for a noon kickoff. Georgia had just 3 penalties for 40 yards.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Here are the grades for Georgia football after beating Ball State