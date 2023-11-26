How did we grade Georgia football's defense after closer-than-expected showing vs. rival?

ATLANTA — Georgia football will take a 39-game regular season victory streak into the 2024 season.

The Bulldogs knocked off rival Georgia Tech on Saturday night 31-23 to go to 12-0.

Here’s how we graded the Bulldogs:

More: Georgia football vs. Georgia Tech: Live updates for Bulldogs vs. Yellow Jackets

More: Former Georgia football coach Mark Richt is still helping others while coping with Parkinson's

Offense: B

Carson Beck threw for a season-low 175 yards on 13-of-20 passing with a touchdown and interception (and nearly had a couple more), and had a little too much juice on a screen to Mehki Mews. Kendall Milton led a Georgia rushing attack of 262 yards.

Defense: C

Georgia Tech scored 10 first-quarter points and was 3 of 3 in the red zone in the first half. The Bulldogs did force two field goals. Georgia’s defense did not force a turnover (Javon Bullard had a chance off a tip in the third quarter) but held the Yellow Jackets to 2 of 12 on third downs.

Special teams: A-

Mews set up Georgia with good field position off returns of 37 and 33 yards but muffed a punt that went out of bounds. Dillon Bell added a 39-yard kickoff return. Georgia Tech didn’t return any Georgia kickoff. Brett Thorson’s only punt of 41 yards was not returned. Peyton Woodring nailed a 39-yard field goal.

Coaching: C+

It’s hard not to see Buster Faulkner winning the matchup against Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann in this one given the talent difference. Mike Bobo had a clutch play call on a 29-yard run by receiver Dillon Bell and the Bulldogs leaned heavily on the running game.

Overall C+

Georgia was missing some of its frontline players because of injury or holding them out for the more important SEC championship game next week. There were some uncharacteristic defensive penalties, but the Bulldogs still got to 12-0 with another win against its rival.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: How we graded Georgia football after its sixth win in a row vs. Tech