How did the Golden State Warriors get Jordan Poole?

The playoffs are a stage where usually the veterans tend to thrive.

But over the last couple of postseasons, teams that made runs to the NBA Finals typically had an inexperienced player to credit.

In 2019, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam soared to the occasion to insert himself as a primary option alongside Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry, eventually winning the title that year. The following season, rookie guard Tyler Herro stepped up to help Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat reach the Finals despite losing.

Last season saw Devin Booker hit a new level to help lead the Phoenix Suns to the Finals for the first time in 28 years.

This year, the Golden State Warriors received a major boost from third-year guard Jordan Poole, who has cemented himself next to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. As the Boston Celtics prepare to take on Poole and the Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals, here’s everything you need to know about Golden State’s newest weapon:

How did the Warriors get Jordan Poole?

Golden State drafted Poole, a 6-foot-4 guard, with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, just six picks after the Celtics selected Grant Williams.

The five picks in the middle of Williams and Poole were Darius Bazley (Oklahoma City Thunder), Ty Jerome (Phoenix Suns), Nassir Little (Portland Trail Blazers), Dylan Windler (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Mfiondu Kabengele (Los Angeles Clippers).

Where did Jordan Poole go to college?

Poole was drafted as a sophomore out of Michigan who had just completed the season averaging 12.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists with a 44-37-83 shooting split. He started all 37 games for the Wolverines.

That came after he came off the bench for all 38 games as a freshman. He posted averages of 6.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.6 assists on a 43-37-83 shooting split in a small role.

Is this Jordan Poole’s first postseason?

Yes. When Poole was a rookie, the Warriors finished with a disastrous 15-50 record as injuries to key players like Klay Thompson in the previous NBA Finals against Toronto decimated the roster.

The Dubs fared better in 2020-21 with a 39-33 record in the shortened 72-game season but failed to qualify for the playoffs after losing both play-in tournament games. Golden State started the tournament as the No. 8 seed but lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State has much more depth and talent this year than the previous two seasons, which has seen Poole elevate his play on the big stage. Here’s how he performed in the Warriors’ first three series in the Western Conference: